Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine Online Learning Platform

Epic Games has a new platform where budding game developers can learn how to use the Unreal graphics engine, it announced on Tuesday.

Unreal Engine Online Learning is home to a series of video tutorials and other training materials split into several tracks, including game development, architecture, industrial design, and media/entertainment. Additional tracks sort content by job roles like designer or programmer, Epic said. The video tutorials are available on demand and they are broken up by difficulty from Getting Started to Master Level.

“This new platform includes a lot of the great video content you’ve seen on our website in the past, plus dozens of new videos on common workflows, new features, and a whole lot more!” Epic said.

Epic launched Unreal Engine 4.20 in July. The update includes well over 100 mobile optimizations developed for “Fortnite” on iOS and Android, which Epic calls a “major shift” for developers wanting to easily ship games and optimize gameplay across platforms. It also has significant performance and memory improvements for Nintendo Switch as well.

“The big thing is you can make one game and can ship it across all platforms,” Kim Libreri, chief technology officer of Epic Games, told Variety in a recent interview. “It’s the core of what’s going into 20. ‘Fortnite’ is the same game across all platforms.”

Additionally, the big 4.20 update has cinematic depth of field, a visual effects editor, digital human rendering improvements, and more.

Unreal Engine Online Learning is available to everyone for free. Epic said it will add more content on a regular basis. Anyone interested in checking it out can access it via the Unreal Engine website.

