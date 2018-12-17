×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over ‘Fortnite,’ ‘NBA 2K’ Dance Emotes

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite: Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday.

2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer misappropriated the “Milly Rock” — a dance he created for a 2014 music video. Epic added a very similar dance emote to “Fortnite” during its fifth season called “Swipe It.” Epic never asked for his permission or compensated him, 2 Milly said. He’s now filing another complaint against Take-Two Interactive, which also uses the Milly Rock in “NBA 2K18.”

Meanwhile, actor Alfonso Ribeiro is filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two. Both “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K18” feature versions of “The Carlton” as an emote. Ribeiro created the dance during his time on the television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP provided copies of his complaints to Variety. They state “The Carlton” is inextricably linked to the actor and is a part of his celebrity persona, and both Epic and Take-Two have unfairly profited from his creative expression, likeness, and celebrity without his consent and without compensation.

“It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, ‘Fortnite,'” David L. Hecht, a partner at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, said to Variety in a statement. “Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like ‘Fresh.’ Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property. Therefore, Mr. Ribeiro is seeking his fair and reasonable share of profits Epic has earned by use of his iconic intellectual property in ‘Fortnite’ and as a result is requesting through the courts that Epic cease all use of Mr. Ribeiro’s signature dance.”

Related

Instagram personality Backpack Kid is also filing complaints against the two publishers over their use of his dance called “The Floss.”

Variety has reached out to both Epic Games and Take-Two about the complaints. An Epic Games spokesman said the company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation. Take-Two did not immediately respond.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • 'God of War' Director Ranks the

    'God of War' Director Ranks the 'God of War' Games (Watch)

    “God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game. More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s [...]

  • Sony's My PS4 Life Videos Accidentally

    Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like 'GTA V,' 'Fallout 76'

    Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended. Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

  • pokemon go

    Niantic Fans Walked 17,000 Kilometers At Social Impact Events in 2018

    Fans of Niantic’s augmented reality apps, like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime,” walked about 17,000 kilometers during social impact events, the developer said in a blog post on Friday. That’s almost as far as walking from New York to Tokyo twice, it said. “In the early days at Niantic, we witnessed firsthand the powerful positive [...]

  • Writers Guild strike

    How Video Game Industry Unionization Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

  • Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First

    Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

    Publisher Wargaming and developer Mad Head Games just released an official gameplay trailer for “Pagan Online,” an action role-playing game coming to PC in 2019. “Pagan Online” features a colorful and cartoonish art style similar to Runic Games’ now-defunct series “Torchlight.” But, that might be where the similarity ends. Where other action-RPGs have you focus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad