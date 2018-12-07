Here Is The First Slate of Titles on Offer In The Epic Games Store

Epic Games’ new digital storefront is now live and it’s offering titles from Annapurna Interactive, Supergiant Games, tinyBuild, and more, the studio announced during The Game Awards on Thursday.

Epic announced it was launching its own store earlier this week. It will offer a curated selection of PC and Mac titles, and grant developers 88% of sales revenues. Epic’s 12% will replace the royalties it usually collects from games made with its Unreal Engine. For comparison, Valve’s Steam store takes about 20-30% of sales revenue. Although the store is open to games using any engine, Epic said it will cover the 5% royalty on revenue generation through the store for ones made with Unreal Engine.

“As a developer ourselves, we’ve always wanted access to a store with fair revenue-sharing that gives us direct access to our customers,” Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney told Variety. “Now that we’ve built such a store, and ‘Fortnite’ has brought in a huge audience of PC gamers, we’re working to open it up to all developers.”

Here is the first slate of titles on sale via the Epic Games Store:

Related 'Anthem' Trailer Introduces Characters, Additional Story Details Action-RPG 'Ashen' Coming to Epic Games Store And Xbox One

“Ashen” by A44 and Annapurna Interactive (now available)

“Darksiders III” by Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic (available Dec. 14)

“Hades” by Supergiant Games (now available)

“Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek” by tinyBuild (now available)

“Genesis Alpha One” by Radiation Blue and Team17 (coming soon)

“Journey” by thatgamecompany and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

“Maneater” by Tripwire Interactive (coming soon)

“Outer Wilds” by Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

“Pathless” by Giant Squid Studios (coming soon)

“Rebel Galaxy Outlaw” by Double Damage Games (coming soon)

“Satisfactory” by Coffee Stain Studios (coming soon)

“Subnautica” by Unknown Worlds (available for free from Dec. 14 – Dec. 27)

“Super Meat Boy” by Team Meat (available for free from Dec. 28 – Jan. 10)

“World War Z” by Saber Interactive (coming soon)

Make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage, especially Thursday night as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves. Catch up on all the news, trailers, and more here.