×

‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games Launches Online Store With 88% Revenue Share

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales.

“As a developer ourselves, we’ve always wanted access to a store with fair revenue-sharing that gives us direct access to our customers,” Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney told Variety. “Now that we’ve built such a store, and ‘Fortnite’ has brought in a huge audience of PC gamers, we’re working to open it up to all developers.”

Epic Games’ 12% cut of sales will replace the engine royalties the company usually collects on games made with its Unreal Engine for any revenue generated through the store. By comparison, Valve’s massive Steam store takes 20 to 30 percent of game revenue. The Epic Games Store, which is open to games developed on any game engine, will be accessible both through the Epic Games launch and on a dedicated website. A user will need to install the Epic Games launcher to download and update games purchased through the store.

Related

The launch of the Epic Games Store puts it in competition with the likes of Valve’s Steam Store and the Microsoft Windows Store. Epic is also just the latest company to expand its online footprint — in this case a game launcher — into a store. Activision Blizzard, Discord, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft all have game stores tied to game launchers.

In the case of Epic, though, the online marketplace is starting out as a simple store, free of additional bells-and-whistles, including its own digital rights management solutions. Sweeney said that Epic hopes to expand the store’s offerings over time. This step into an expanded marketplace for Epic builds on the Epic Games Launcher, which currently carries Epic’s existing games as well as mod tools, and a marketplace for Unreal Engine game assets. At launch, the store won’t have a huge offering, Sweeney noted.

“We’re starting small, with a hand-picked set of games at launch,” he said. “We plan to grow throughout early 2019 and open the store up more widely later on. We’ll have an approval process for new developers to go through to release a title. It will mostly focus on the technical side of things and general quality. Except for adult-only content, we don’t plan to curate based on developers’ creative or artistic expression.

“Epic will manually curate the Epic Games storefront rather than relying on algorithms or paid ads. We believe the ultimate vector for players to discover new games will not be our storefront but creators. Viewership of creator channels has greatly outgrown any storefront.”

Epic is also rolling out something called a Support-A-Creator program alongside the store, Sweeney said. The program connects developers with over 10,000 creators, such as YouTube video makers and Twitch streamers. The Support-A-Creator program rewards creators for bringing exposure to game developers.

“Epic’s Support-A-Creator program was launched as a one-time event, but it’s now permanent and is available to all creators and all developers on the Epic Games store,” Sweeney said. “Creators will earn a share of revenue from each attributable sale, either by link or by manual creator tag entry, like in Fortnite. Developers will set the rate of the revenue share and Epic will pay the first 5% for the first 24 months. Developers will have immediate access to thousands of creators who can promote their titles in fun and entertaining ways, and they can automatically give creators free access to their game if they choose to.

“We believe this will make a more direct and sustainable connection between game developers and content creators such as streamers and video makers. There are currently more than 10,000 content creators in the program, with tens of millions of supporters, and that number is growing every day.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is the One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games Launches Online

    'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games Launches Online Store With 88% Revenue Share

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Nomadic, VRWERX to Launch Mission Impossible

    'Mission Impossible' Is Coming to Location-Based VR, Courtesy of Nomadic and VRWERX

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Rockstar Games To Update 'Red Dead

    Rockstar Balancing 'Red Dead Online' Economy

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Apple Names 'Donut County,' 'Gorogoa' Top

    Apple Names 'Donut County,' 'Gorogoa' Top iPhone, iPad Games of Year

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Valve Introduces New Revenue Split Changes

    Valve Introduces New Revenue Split Changes For Steam Sales

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Microsoft Introduces Monthly Xbox Stream Collider

    Microsoft Introduces Monthly Xbox Stream Collider Series On Mixer

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

  • Xbox Head Phil Spencer Explains Why

    Xbox Head Phil Spencer Explains Why Microsoft Isn't Giving Up on E3

    Epic Games, creators of the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” Tuesday announced that it is rolling out its own online store for computer games. The online Epic Games Store, which will launch “soon” with a curated selection of PC and Mac games, will grant developers 88 percent of revenue from sales. “As a developer ourselves, we’ve […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad