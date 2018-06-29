Epic Games Aims to Re-Release ‘Fortnite’ Playground Mode ASAP

“Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made.

The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior.

The Playground is basically what it sounds like, a sandbox mode where players can get their bearings by playing around in the world of “Fortnite,” without competing in any matches.

We’re continuing to test our matchmaking service improvements and are still aiming to release the Playground LTM as soon as possible. Our next update is scheduled for 12pm ET. More info: https://t.co/PyZhvUVASG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 29, 2018

Epic Games clarified that this 12 p.m. ET update is simply a status update, not a patch release to bring back the Playground just yet.

The back and forth between Epic and fans has been slightly confusing, as Epic said on Thursday that they had “made major improvements to our matchmaking service in order to handle the amount of you wanting to hop in the Playground LTM,” according to the official “Fortnite” Twitter account. “We’re still testing these changes but are aiming to return this mode later today.”

Later Thursday night, a tweet revealed that more testing on matchmaking would be needed before releasing the mode again.

Which leads to Friday’s update. Whether or not the mode will be released again anytime soon remains unclear at this point in time. “We’re continuing testing on our matchmaking improvements and are still aiming to open the Playground LTM as soon as we’re confident in our improvements, ” Epic posted to the “Fortnite: Battle Royal” subreddit. “Once we have confirmed that our testing was successful we will begin gradually rolling servers out to all regions and platforms until it’s available to all players.”