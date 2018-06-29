Epic Games Aims to Re-Release ‘Fortnite’ Playground Mode ASAP

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made.

The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior.

The Playground is basically what it sounds like, a sandbox mode where players can get their bearings by playing around in the world of “Fortnite,” without competing in any matches.

Epic Games clarified that this 12 p.m. ET update is simply a status update, not a patch release to bring back the Playground just yet.

The back and forth between Epic and fans has been slightly confusing, as Epic said on Thursday that they had “made major improvements to our matchmaking service in order to handle the amount of you wanting to hop in the Playground LTM,” according to the official “Fortnite” Twitter account. “We’re still testing these changes but are aiming to return this mode later today.”

Later Thursday night, a tweet revealed that more testing on matchmaking would be needed before releasing the mode again.

Which leads to Friday’s update. Whether or not the mode will be released again anytime soon remains unclear at this point in time. “We’re continuing testing on our matchmaking improvements and are still aiming to open the Playground LTM as soon as we’re confident in our improvements, ” Epic posted to the “Fortnite: Battle Royal” subreddit. “Once we have confirmed that our testing was successful we will begin gradually rolling servers out to all regions and platforms until it’s available to all players.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Epic Games Aims to Re-Release 'Fortnite'

    Epic Games Aims to Re-Release 'Fortnite' Playground Mode ASAP

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • 'Life is Strange: Before the Storm'

    'Life is Strange: Before the Storm' Wins Big At Games For Change Awards

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Main Theme Music

    Listen to the Heroic Main Theme for 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • ADL's Plans to Take on Gamergate,

    Inside the ADL's Plans to Take on Gamergate, Hate in Gaming

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • Valve is Working on New Tools

    Valve Is Working on More Accurate Steam Spy Replacement

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • Factitious Game

    'Fake News' Game 'Factitious' Finds Following

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

  • Teachers Still More Effective at Educating

    Teachers Still More Effective at Educating Than 'Assassin's Creed'

    “Fortnite” Playground Mode will be released again as soon as Epic Games, publisher of the uber-popular game, feels “confident” about the improvements made. The new mode of play was removed Wednesday to the chagrin of many players. Mostly because it had just debuted a few hours prior. The Playground is basically what it sounds like, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad