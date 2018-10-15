Epic Games Sues YouTubers, Says They Were Selling ‘Fortnite’ Cheats

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games is suing a popular YouTuber which it says was using and selling cheats.

Over 1.7 million people subscribe to the “Golden Modz” YouTube channel where its owner, Brandon Lucas, posts videos of himself using mods to troll players in games like “GTA Online” and “Fortnite.” But, Epic claims Lucas also uses those videos to promote game cheats he sells on his website and it’s now suing for copyright infringement, breach of contract, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

“Although he claims to be ‘against cheating in competitive play video games [and that he] only makes these videos for entertainment that it brings [people] on [his] channel,’ Lucas is using the videos to demonstrate and promote the hacks he sells, and to direct those who watch the videos to the websites where he sells them. On information and belief, those who purchase the hacks from Lucas use them to cheat while playing ‘Fortnite,'” Epic Games said in its complaint, which is available on TorrentFreak.

“Lucas’ websites encourage visitors to purchase hacks and/or ‘Fortnite’ user accounts preloaded with hacks,” it said. “These hacks enable their users to unlawfully modify ‘Fortnite’s’ software. Lucas is operating these websites and selling these cheats and accounts for his own personal enrichment. He posts videos of people using the cheats for the same reason. His ill gotten gains come at the expense of Epic and members of the ‘Fortnite’ community.”

The lawsuit also named a second YouTuber, Colton Conter, who goes by the name “Exentric.” It said the two defendants played together in some videos and joked that the cheat software they used gave them “magical powers,” allowing them to troll and kill dozens of other “Fortnite” players.

Lucas, who apparently sensed the lawsuit was incoming, posted a video last month saying nine of his recent “Fortnite” videos were removed through copyright strikes. He pointed out there are thousands of other creators on YouTube making similar “Fortnite” content. “I almost kinda feel like I’m being discriminated against by Epic Games. You know, I’m just a kid that’s making YouTube videos and a lot of people were enjoying this,” he said. “And it just blows my mind how I can upload a video that will entertain people to allegedly being sued by Epic Games.”

This is not the first time Epic has legally gone after “Fortnite” cheaters. Last year, it filed suit against a 14-year-old boy who allegedly used hacks while playing. Although it said it wasn’t aware of the defendant’s age at the time, Epic pressed on with the lawsuit. That case is still ongoing.