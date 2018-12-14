‘Fortnite’ Leaker Says Epic Legal Threats Forced Closure

“Fortnite” dataminer FNBRLeaks has closed its social media accounts after developer Epic Games reportedly threatened it with legal action, according to Eurogamer.

“I am not going to go into specifics with this, but due to the request of an Epic Games attorney who I’m not going to disclose, my Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and GitHub must be deleted, or else they will take action,” said FNBRLeaks’ owner, Preston, on TwitLonger Friday. “Thank you all for the support and followers over my seven month span of the FNBRLeaks Twitter. Sadly, everything comes to an end.”

Preston apparently received a cease-and-desist letter from Epic, which was posted to Discord by a FNBRLeaks staff member. The letter claims Preston’s actions “are damaging to the ‘Fortnite’ community because they have spoiled the game for millions of of people who play and/or watch ‘Fortnite,’ and negatively impact those who work hard to create and update ‘Fortnite.’ The fact that he is a teenager makes this no less true.”

Although FNBRLeaks’ original Discord server is gone, it still has a website and a new server. Variety obtained a copy of the letter there, which you can view below:

FNBRLeaks is known for gathering datamined information on upcoming “Fortnite” content — things like new cosmetics and weapons — and leaking it online. Its Twitter page had about 243,000 followers before it disappeared, according to Eurogamer, which made it one of the most well-known “Fortnite” leak sources on the internet.

Epic Games is known for taking a hard stance against alleged leakers and cheaters. It filed a lawsuit in October against a popular YouTuber, Golden Modz, for allegedly using and selling “Fortnite” cheats. Last year, it infamously filed another lawsuit against a 14-year-old boy who allegedly used hacks within the popular battle royale game.

Variety reached out to Epic for comment, but it did not immediately respond.