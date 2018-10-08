Epic Games Acquires Anti-Cheat Company Kamu

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games acquired game security and player services company Kamu, it announced on Monday.

Founded in 2013, Kamu is the creator of Easy Anti-Cheat, a service currently used by over 100 million PC players globally. The Helsinki-based team and its tools “have been key to building a vibrant “Fortnite” multiplayer experience that’s fair for all players,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a press release.

“Building and launching games today is incredibly challenging, and only half the battle,” he said. “Kamu’s tools for managing live games help developers grow and sustain their games successfully after launch. At Epic, we succeed when developers succeed!”

“Fortnite” is currently one of the most popular games around with over 125 million registered players. Naturally, this makes it a prime target for scammers and cheaters. Epic has taken a firm stance against cheating in the past, banning thousands of players and infamously filing a lawsuit against one 14-year-old for copyright infringement and breach of contract.

Kamu said it will continue to expand its services and support for all customers, including those who don’t use Epic’s Unreal game engine, while Epic’s new presence in Helsinki will serve as a base for recruiting technology, engine, and online service developers in Finland.

“Joining the Epic family is not only a childhood dream come true, but a huge boost for our mission to help developers create beautiful gaming experiences,” said Simon Allaeys, CEO of Kamu. “Battling cheating in games was just the start; today our products also help developers stay competitive by identifying player needs as quickly as they emerge.”