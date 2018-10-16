You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ellen Drops in on Ninja’s ‘Fortnite’ Stream

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday.

Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give Twitch’s most popular streamer a visit during her show— though she jokes that it’s more about tapping into Ninja’s market since “almost 350 million people have watched him play.”

In the video, Ellen asks what Ninja is up to, and he reveals he’s working on opening a “Fortnite” lootbox, which appear as the colorful, iconic llamas that also function as a mascot of sorts for the popular game.

“Don’t hurt the llama!” Ellen says, before Ninja breaks open the llama full of loot. Switching her focus, Ellen asks about her cut for when the two played together last week. Ninja doesn’t reveal how much was made but admits it’s “a lot.”

Indeed, the Twitch streamer reportedly pulls in over $500,000 per month streaming “Fortnite.”

Ninja also showed off the very Halloween-season-appropriate Crypt Cruiser glider and then showed Ellen how he can golf in “Fortnite.”

When asked how many viewers are watching, Ninja says “50 or 60 thousand.”

“Well that’s the thing, they’re watching you and they’re watching me,” Ellen joked. “So we’re just going to leave you up there the entire time and whether people are tuning in to watch you or me, the important thing is they’re watching me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Gaming

  • Ellen Drops in on Ninja's 'Fortnite'

    Ellen Drops in on Ninja's 'Fortnite' Stream

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • Experience Retro Sega Games in 1080p

    Experience Retro Sega Games in 1080p With the New Mega Sg Console

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • Discord Launches Store, Subscription Service, Universal

    Discord Curated Store, Subscription Service, Universal Library Is Live

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk

    Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk 2077' in Europe

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • You'll Play as German Tank Commander

    'Battlefield V' War Stories Trailer Shows Off Player as WWII German Tank Commander

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • Epic Games Sues YouTubers For Allegedly

    Epic Games Sues YouTubers, Says They Were Selling 'Fortnite' Cheats

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

  • 'The Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman

    Creator Robert Kirkman on 15 Years of 'The Walking Dead'

    After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Ellen decided to return the favor by appearing on Ninja’s stream on Tuesday. Ellen noted that the video in which Ninja taught her how to play “Fortnite” was trending as the number three most-watched video on YouTube over the weekend, and decided to give […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad