Electronic Arts Acquires ‘Halo’ Co-Creator’s Development Studio

Electronic Arts announced today that it has acquired Pasadena-based studio Industrial Toys. Led by Alex Seropian, “Halo” co-creator, former CEO of Bungie Studios, and former executive at Disney Interactive, the privately held developer and publisher was founded in 2012, and most recently released its latest game in 2016.

The team is joining EA in an effort to bring “new game concepts” to fruition. Its 14-person team will now be a part of EA’s Worldwide Studios organization, which is a creative collective tasked with developing various titles for Electronic Arts across all platforms.

Previously, Industrial Toys worked on the interactive graphic novel “Midnight Rises” in tandem with John Scalzi and Marvel and DC’s Mike Choi. Following that, in 2015 the team released mobile first-person shooter “Midnight Star.” In 2016, the team debuted the sequel “Midnight Star: Renegade,” set 120 years after the events that unfolded in “Midnight Star.” The studio has worked solely on mobile titles since opening its doors across both iOS and Android devices.

“We’re thrilled to have them join our studio organization, pursue new ideas together and bring amazing new games to our players,” said Samantha Ryan, SVP and Group GM in EA’s Worldwide Studios group.

Currently, there are no further details on what titles Industrial Toys will be working on as its inaugural project.