EA E3 2018: The Seven Biggest Announcements

EA revealed new games and details about highly anticipated titles at EA Play on Saturday. The publisher kicked off E3 2018 with an abundance of news, but here’s the biggest surprises from the conference.

“Battlefield V” Multiplayer Will Have Battle Royale Mode

The upcoming first person shooter “Battlefield V” will have a battle royale mode for multiplayer.

The latest in the “Battlefield” franchise is following in the well-treaded footsteps of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite” by adding a mode in which players must survive to be the last one standing.

“Anthem” Story and Multiplayer Details, Release Date Revealed

Bioware’s Casey Hudson and Cathleen Rootsaert gave more details on “Anthem,” while also showing off a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming action title.

Lead writer Rootsaert said that the story of “Anthem” will be built in such a way that the developers “can add story for years to come.”

The world of “Anthem” is upset by the arrival of “violent storms” and “mutated creatures” that the player must navigate.

“We’re creating something new and mysterious for players to discover,” Rootsaert said.

“Anthem” can be played alone or with friends, and each player, or freelancer, can change their Javelin, or class, depending on their strengths or preferred play-style. The Ranger, the Colossus, the Interceptor and the Storm are the Javelins players can choose from and change at any time. Bioware showed off what multiplayer will look like in pre-recorded gameplay footage.

Finally, Bioware revealed that “Anthem” is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 22, 2019.

“Unravel Two” is Available Now

“Unravel Two” was first teased back in 2016, but a whirlwind release was revealed at Saturday’s conference. The adorable co-op title was expected after a rating popped up on the ESRB website prior to the conference, but cheers erupted from the audience at EA Play when the developer announced the title is available for download immediately.

In “Unravel Two,” two Yarnys must work together to make their way through intricately designed puzzles. Martin Sahlin, creative director, explained the theme of the new Yarny adventure at the conference.

“‘Unravel Two’ is about the unbreakable bond between friends and how hope and love can make the world around us a better place,” Sahlin said.

Players can start “Unravel Two” co-op or solo on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC right away if they have an EA Access or EA Origin account.

“Command & Conquer” Coming to Mobile

EA demoed a live battle of the upcoming mobile title “Command & Conquer: Rivals” early in the conference.

This will be the real-time strategy series’ first title for mobile. Android users can give the free-to-play title a try today by downloading the pre-alpha build of “Command & Conquer: Rivals.”

No Loot Boxes, Pay-for-Power Advantages

If one message was clear from EA’s press conference, it’s that they heard their player-base loud and clear when it comes to pay-to-win policies of the past: Get them out of our games.

EA is still in recovery mode after the fiasco of “Star Wars: Battlefront II” microtransaction publicity of last year. The publisher came under fire for providing a largely different experience for fans who could afford to pay for extra downloadable content beyond the standard $59.99 price point.

For “Anthem” and “Battlefield V,” EA emphasized their new policy in which players will not be able to purchase anything that will give them an unfair advantage over others.

For both titles, no loot boxes or premium pay advantages will be added in to the titles, in an effort to restore the sense of community play rather than a system in which some players can “pay-for-power.”

BioWare further specified that “Anthem” will only offer microtransactions that impact cosmetic details, such as the customization of Javelin suits.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Teased

The Jedi will be hunted in the newly announced “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Respawn Entertainment, developers of “Titanfall,” revealed little about the title but expressed their enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“We will maintain the stunning visuals, authenticity in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, and focus on bringing a ‘Star Wars’ story to life,” EA’s Patrick Söderlund said. “Importantly, we are shifting the game to be a broader experience that allows for more variety and player agency, leaning into the capabilities of our Frostbite engine and reimagining central elements of the game to give players a ‘Star Wars’ adventure of greater depth and breadth to explore.”

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is anticipated for release sometime winter 2019.

New Subscription Service Origin Access Premier Coming

EA is offering up a new subscription service which will give members access to new releases as well as over 100 older EA titles.

“We’re thrilled to be opening up this new way for players to access great games, with the freedom to play what they want, whenever they want,” said EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson.

The new service is available for $14.99 monthly, or $99.99 per year.

