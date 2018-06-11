‘Elder Scrolls Blades’ Coming to Everything

“Elder Scrolls Blades” is the next Elder Scrolls game coming out from Bethesda Softworks. The free game, which releases this fall, will run on Android and iOS devices, consoles, computers and even in VR, the company announced Sunday night during its E3 showcase.

At its heart, “Blades” at its heart is a pure Elder Scrolls game, the company said when it announced the title. It’s a massive first-person role-playing game with console-quality graphics. The game supports both tap controls or dual virtual thumbsticks and can be played both horizontally and vertically on smartphones. Combat is all new and was built from the ground up for this new game. The dungeons in the game are a mix of procedurally generated and hand-crafted creations.

You can craft your own character and play as whoever you want to be.

“Blades” will have three major modes: a rogue-like experience called Abyss, an arena and the main mode found in the town. The game also lets you build out the town in your game as you play as the empire’s top agents: The Blades.

The game is available for pre-order starting Sunday night through the iOS App Store and Google Play store.