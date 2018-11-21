Pokemon Eevee Tamagotchi Coming to Japan, Just as Adorable as Expected

Bandai confirmed the Eevee Tamagotchi is actually a thing and is coming out in the new year in Japan, as spotted on the Tamagotchi website via NintendoSoup on Tuesday.

Earlier this month a leaked promo image roused speculation around the toy’s existence, but now we have confirmation and more details.

The Eevee Tamagotchi will come in two color variations “I Love You Eevee” (golden yellow with and image of Eevee) or “Color Friends” (pink with silhouettes of Eevee evolutions around the curves).

The Tamagotchi was popular in the 90s stateside. The concept is pretty simple: A keychain-sized device has a little virtual pet that the user must feed, pet, and play with. The word “Tamagotchi” comes from a portmanteau from the Japanese words for egg and friend, fitting considering the classic, egg-like shape of the toys.

With the new Eevee Tamagotchi, you can feed Eevee PokeFood, play, brush its hair, etc. until your Eevee evolves into one of the eight classic Eevee evolutions, such as Flareon, the fire type, or Espeon, the psychic type. The evolution depends on how you raise your Eevee. Your Eevee will even display emotions to give you feedback on how you’re measuring up as a virtual pet owner.

These Pokemon are, of course, just as cute as the original. The promotional images also suggest that there will be at least one new evolution of Eevee exclusive to the Eevee Tamagotchi.

The Eevee Tamagotchi is coming out Jan. 26, 2019. NintendoSoup will take pre-orders on the Eevee Tamagotchi starting next week via its store.