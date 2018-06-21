See What Zero Gravity Shooting Is Like in ‘Echo Combat’ Open Beta

The open beta for “Echo Combat” starts Thursday, so you can finally experience the zero gravity shooting mechanics for yourself.

Ready at Dawn, the developers behind an interesting assortment of titles— from the PSP’s “Daxter” to the PlayStation 4’s “The Order: 1886” have turned their talents to VR as of late. “Lone Echo,” released for the Oculus Rift in 2017, was primarily a narrative adventure title also set in zero gravity space environment. “Echo Arena,” a competitive multiplayer component to the game that likely had some influence on the upcoming “Echo Combat,” released as well, which is also a team-based, competitive title.

Notably, players will be putting their FPS skills to the test in “Echo Combat,” rather than the more sports-oriented play of “Echo Arena.”

The VR title’s zero-gravity feature is key to all aspects of gameplay, creating a unique combat experience and, in a way, an all-new genre, according to creative director Ru Weerasuriya.

“We actually don’t view it as a game mechanic,” Weerasuriya said. “It’s more of a game genre, one that’s brought up a story-driven game, a sports-based game, and now a shooter,” he said.

A shooter set in a zero-gravity setting does add complications, as players will have to rely on pulling and pushing themselves off of objects to navigate around.

Another new feature Ready At Dawn will introduce during the beta is Echo VR, a lobby where players wait to launch into “Echo Arena” or “Echo Combat,” where they can also socialize and practice.

You can give it a try starting at 10:30 a.m. PT. The open beta is free, and runs until Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.