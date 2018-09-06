Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan.

“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

At least seven people were killed when the magnitude-6.7 quake hit Japan’s north island of Hokkaido Thursday morning. The quake caused landslides which buried homes in the area.