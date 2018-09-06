Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
This aerial photo shows houses destroyed by a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, . A powerful earthquake rocked Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides that crushed homes, knocking out power across the island, and forcing a nuclear power plant to switch to a backup generatorEarthquake, Atsuma, Japan - 06 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan.

“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

At least seven people were killed when the magnitude-6.7 quake hit Japan’s north island of Hokkaido Thursday morning. The quake caused landslides which buried homes in the area.

Nintendo was set to host the Direct video presentation at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET Thursday. The 35-minute livestream was to detail upcoming Switch and 3DS titles.

This was to be Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. In August, Nintendo held a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant.

Last week, Nintendo held a direct detailing a number of indie releases for the Switch.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Gaming

  • This aerial photo shows houses destroyed

    Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • EA to Livestream a Tribute for

    EA to Livestream Tribute for Jacksonville Shooting Victims Thursday

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • Here's Your First Glimpse of the

    Here's Your First Glimpse of the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Map

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Suspends Community Manager After Sexual Harassment Claims

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • 'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards

    'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards System

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

  • 'Roblox' Raises $150M In Funding, Is

    'Roblox' Raises $150 Million in Funding, Is Now Reportedly Worth $2.5 Billion

    Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan. “Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad