Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

Nintendo Thursday morning announced it is delaying the 3DS-focused Nintendo Direct set for Thursday due to the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan.
“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”
Nintendo was set to host the Direct video presentation at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET Thursday. The 35-minute livestream was to detail upcoming Switch and 3DS titles.
This was to be Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. In August, Nintendo held a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant.
Last week, Nintendo held a direct detailing a number of indie releases for the Switch.