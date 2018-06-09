‘Sea of Solitude’ Announced as Second EA Originals Title

Sea of Solitude” will be the next EA Originals title, the publisher revealed today at their annual EA Play press conference.

“When humans become lonely, they become monsters,”said Cornelia Geppert, writer and creative director of the upcoming title. “This at the core of the story of ‘SOS.'”

“Sea of Solitude is by far the most artistic and personal project I’ve ever created,” Geppert stated. “At times it is very challenging to dig that deep into your own feelings like core fears, longing and anger, but at the same time it is the most fulfilling thing to express those very feelings by putting it to people through art.”

 

This story is developing.

 

EA Play is taking place at the Hollywood Palladium, but those at home can watch it live on Variety. 

Make sure to follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

