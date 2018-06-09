EA Announces FIFA 19

“FIFA 19” is coming soon, publisher EA confirmed today.

To celebrate the World Cup, the previous entry, FIFA 18, is also getting a limited-time free trial of the entire game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 4. FIFA 18 players will also receive a free Champions League update in addition to the recent World Cup DLC.

Electronic Arts held its annual EA Play press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The briefing kicked off a three-day pre-E3 event, which is scheduled for June 9–11. EA Play is being held at the Hollywood Palladium; you watch the live broadcast here.

Among the other games being shown are BioWare’s “Anthem” and the recently announced “Battlefield V.”

