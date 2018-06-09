EA Announces FIFA 19

FIFA 19
CREDIT: EA Sports

FIFA 19” is coming soon, publisher EA confirmed today.

To celebrate the World Cup, the previous entry, FIFA 18, is also getting a limited-time free trial of the entire game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 4. FIFA 18 players will also receive a free Champions League update in addition to the recent World Cup DLC.

Electronic Arts held its annual EA Play press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The briefing kicked off a three-day pre-E3 event, which is scheduled for June 9–11. EA Play is being held at the Hollywood Palladium; you watch the live broadcast here.

Among the other games being shown are BioWare’s “Anthem” and the recently announced “Battlefield V.”

Follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

