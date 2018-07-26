EA’s Subscription Service Origin Access Premier Launches Next Week

Origin Access Premier, Electronic Art’s all-you-can-play subscription service for Windows games announced during E3 earlier this year, launches on July 30, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said during an earning’s call on Thursday.

A help page that went live Thursday seems to offer further details about the upcoming service. According to the page, once Premier goes live existing Origin accounts will be labeled as a basic accounts, affording the same benefits they always did. Upgrading to Premier will give members all of the benefits of the basic account plus “full, unlimited access to our games, starting five days before they launch,” according to the page.

During E3, Electronic Arts announced that Origin Access Premier will include all new PC games from the company. They also named and dated four games: “Madden NFL 19” on Aug. 2, “FIFA 19 on Sept. 20,” “Battlefield 5” on Oct. 11, and “Anthem: Feb. 15.”

The plan costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Origin Access runs $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.