EA to Livestream Tribute for Jacksonville Shooting Victims Thursday

EA is holding a tribute in remembrance of the victims of the Jacksonville shooting that occurred Aug. 26,  according to its official website.

The shooting took place during a “Madden NFL 19” tournament, in which 11 people were injured and two were killed. Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson were the competitors killed by another player at the event.

EA stated that the tribute will take place on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT and also explained its intent behind the livestream.

“The livestream is meant to be a place where we can remember Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson, lend support to the victims of the horrific and senseless act that has shaken us all, and share in the healing power of play with the entire gaming community,” stated the official post from EA.

EA will stream the tribute on Twitch, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, and Mixer.

Hosts will include “personalities well-known in the Madden community” according to EA: Scott Cole, Rico Williams, Adrienne Lawrence, and Dave Grunfeld.

While the hosts are better known to the “Madden NFL” community, EA states that the tribute’s goal is to “reach far beyond Madden and share in 90 minutes of doing what unites us all – playing video games.”

EA canceled the qualifier events shortly after the shooting and announced plans to review safety protocols. One of the victims of the shooting filed a lawsuit against the publisher shortly after the news of the review. Jacob Mitch was shot in the leg during the shooting, and in his lawsuit accuses EA of not taking proper security measures for the event.

EA expressed that more will be revealed about the tribute, and notes that donations are being accepted in the Jacksonville Tribute Fund, to which EA has already contributed $1 million.

  EA to Livestream a Tribute for

    EA to Livestream Tribute for Jacksonville Shooting Victims Thursday

  Here's Your First Glimpse of the

    Here's Your First Glimpse of the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Map

  tencent logo

    Tencent Suspends Community Manager After Sexual Harassment Claims

  'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards

    'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards System

  Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

  'Roblox' Raises $150M In Funding, Is

    'Roblox' Raises $150 Million in Funding, Is Now Reportedly Worth $2.5 Billion

  'Old School RuneScape' Arrives On Mobile

    'Old School RuneScape' Arrives on Mobile Devices in October

