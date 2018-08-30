EA Establishing Fund, Livestream For Jacksonville Shooting Victims

“Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. Pro “Madden” players Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson and “Trueboy” Clayton were killed, 10 others were injured from gunshots, and one person suffered a non gun-related injury, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooter, 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Md., also competed in the tournament and specifically targeted his fellow gamers before taking his own life, authorities said.

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever,” EA said in a statement. “We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process. But as is so often the case, our community inspires us. The way you are coming together, and the outpouring of support for all those affected by this tragedy, is incredibly uplifting. We want to join you.”

EA said contributions will go to the victims and all those who were affected by the shooting, including the families of Clayton and Robertson.

Additionally, the publisher plans to host a tribute livestream on Sept. 6 and said it will share more details about that event soon.

EA has canceled the rest of the Madden Classic qualifiers and it’s conducting a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.” It said it will now work with partners and its internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all competitive gaming events.

A separate fund on Tiltify is also raising money for the victims and their families. It’s accepting donations through Sept. 30.