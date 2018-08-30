EA Establishing Fund, Livestream For Jacksonville Shooting Victims

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. Pro “Madden” players Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson and “Trueboy” Clayton were killed, 10 others were injured from gunshots, and one person suffered a non gun-related injury, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooter, 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Md., also competed in the tournament and specifically targeted his fellow gamers before taking his own life, authorities said.

“The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever,” EA said in a statement. “We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process. But as is so often the case, our community inspires us. The way you are coming together, and the outpouring of support for all those affected by this tragedy, is incredibly uplifting. We want to join you.”

EA said contributions will go to the victims and all those who were affected by the shooting, including the families of Clayton and Robertson.

Additionally, the publisher plans to host a tribute livestream on Sept. 6 and said it will share more details about that event soon.

EA has canceled the rest of the Madden Classic qualifiers and it’s conducting a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.” It said it will now work with partners and its internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all competitive gaming events.

A separate fund on Tiltify is also raising money for the victims and their families. It’s accepting donations through Sept. 30.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Gaming

  • EA Establishing Fund, Livestream For Jacksonville

    EA Establishing Fund, Livestream For Jacksonville Shooting Victims

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • Freedom Bridges Gap Between 'Metro Exodus’'

    Freedom Bridges Gap Between 'Metro Exodus’' Linear, Open World Missions

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • PAX West 2018: Complete Guide to

    Complete Guide to PlayStation at PAX West 2018

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • Complete Guide To Xbox At PAX

    A Complete Guide to Xbox at PAX West 2018

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • Riot Games Apologizes, Promises Change After

    Riot Games Apologizes, Promises Change After Sexism Accusations

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • New 'Spelunky 2' Gameplay Trailer, Details

    New 'Spelunky 2' Gameplay Trailer, Details Emerge

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

  • Earn Some D.Va-Themed Loot in the

    Earn Some D.Va-Themed Loot in the 'Overwatch' Nano Cola Challenge

    “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts is making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, and it’s starting a fund so others can donate as well, the company announced Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Sunday during a Madden Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad