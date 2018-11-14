EA Officially Remastering Two ‘Command & Conquer’ Games

Real-time strategy game franchise “Command & Conquer” celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020, and publisher Electronic Arts wants to mark the occasion with two PC remasters, it officially announced on Wednesday.

Last month, EA producer Jim Vessella said on Reddit the company was “exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games.” Now, it’s confirmed it’s working on updated versions of “Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn” and “Command & Conquer: Red Alert.” All three expansion packs — Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath — will be bundled with the base games into one collection without microtransactions, Vessella said in a post on EA’s website.

There’s been healthy skepticism in the “C&C” community about whether or not EA can successfully remaster the games, Vessella said. So, it’s partnering with Petroglyph Games on the project. Petroglyph includes many former members of Westwood Studios, including some of the most influential members of the original “C&C” development team from 1995.

In addition to Petroglyph, EA is partnering with Lemon Sky Studios on the project. The art studio specializes in remastering classic RTS titles, Vessella said, and it will help update “Tiberian Dawn’s” and “Red Alert’s” visuals in 4K.

“After meeting their team and hearing their passion for ‘C&C,’ we are incredibly lucky to have them team up with Petroglyph to develop the highest quality ‘C&C’ possible,” Vessella said.

“The exciting part is that we haven’t started development yet,” he said. “The community is literally getting in on the ground floor of this project and have every opportunity to help influence how we build this remastered experience. Please continue to engage on Reddit and community channels and help us create the best possible remasters of ‘C&C’ and ‘Red Alert!'”

EA revealed during this year’s E3 it’s also working on a mobile “Command & Conquer” title called “Rivals.” That’s expected to launch on iOS and Android on Dec. 4.