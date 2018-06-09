A New ‘Command & Conquer’ Is Coming to Mobile Devices

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Command & Conquer
CREDIT: Electronic Arts

A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game.

Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which is called “Command and Conquer: Rivals,” today.

This story is developing.

Electronic Arts held its annual EA Play press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The briefing kicked off a three-day pre-E3 event, which is scheduled for June 9–11. EA Play is being held at the Hollywood Palladium; you watch the live broadcast here.

Among the other games being shown are BioWare’s “Anthem” and the recently announced “Battlefield V.”

Follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Origin Access Premier is EA's New

    Origin Access Premier is EA's New PC Games Subscription Service

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • No Loot Boxes or 'Pay for

    No Loot Boxes or 'Pay-for-Power' Advantages in 'Anthem'

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • Anthem

    BioWare Shares New ‘Anthem’ Story, Multiplayer Details

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • Command & Conquer

    A New ‘Command & Conquer’ Is Coming to Mobile Devices

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • New Trailer for 'Sea of Solitude'

    New Trailer for 'Sea of Solitude' Revealed

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • Respawn is Making a New 'Star

    Respawn is Working on a New 'Star Wars' Game Called 'Jedi Fallen Order'

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

  • Star Wars Battlefront II

    Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker Coming to ‘Battlefront II’

    A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game. Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad