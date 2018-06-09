A New ‘Command & Conquer’ Is Coming to Mobile Devices

A new “Command and Conquer” game is coming to mobile devices, EA announced today. The game is being described as a traditional real-time strategy game.

Prior to the announcement, the publisher gave a demonstration of the game with a live one-on-one battle. Android users can download and play a pre-alpha build of the game, which is called “Command and Conquer: Rivals,” today.

This story is developing.

Electronic Arts held its annual EA Play press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The briefing kicked off a three-day pre-E3 event, which is scheduled for June 9–11. EA Play is being held at the Hollywood Palladium; you watch the live broadcast here.

Among the other games being shown are BioWare’s “Anthem” and the recently announced “Battlefield V.”

