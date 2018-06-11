You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘The Crew 2’ Open Beta Starts June 21

The Crew 2” has a new trailer and a release date for its open beta, Ubisoft announced at its press conference Monday.

This story is developing.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

