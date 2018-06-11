E3 Trailer: ‘The Crew 2’ Open Beta Starts June 21

“The Crew 2” has a new trailer and a release date for its open beta, Ubisoft announced at its press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up […]
