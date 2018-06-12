You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Super Mario Party’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

A new trailer reveals “Super Mario Party” is coming to the Nintendo Switch, unveiled during Nintendo Direct on Tuesday.

This story is developing.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

