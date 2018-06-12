E3 Trailer for ‘Death Stranding’ Features Léa Seydoux

“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]
“Death Stranding” will feature Léa Seydoux, Sony revealed in a new trailer at their E3 Showcase Monday evening. “Death Stranding” is the highly anticipated sci-fi game from Hideo Kojima. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles […]