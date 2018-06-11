E3 Trailer: ‘Dragon Quest XI’

A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing.

The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to.

The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018.

This story is developing.

Square Enix will present their E3 2018 Press Conference via online stream Monday, and you can watch it right here on Variety.

The briefing begins at 10 a.m. PT, and will also be streamed in Japanese, if that’s your thing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but Square Enix is choosing to stream directly to viewers instead of holding a stage show.

Can’t watch the conference? No worries, Variety will cover all of the highlights. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.