You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Dragon Quest XI’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing.

The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to.

The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018.

This story is developing.

Square Enix will present their E3 2018 Press Conference via online stream Monday, and you can watch it right here on Variety.

The briefing begins at 10 a.m. PT, and will also be streamed in Japanese, if that’s your thing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but Square Enix is choosing to stream directly to viewers instead of holding a stage show.

Can’t watch the conference? No worries, Variety will cover all of the highlights. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • The Quiet Man

    Square Enix Announces 'The Quiet Man'

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Quest XI'

    E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Quest XI'

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • Babylon's Fall

    'Babylon's Fall' Coming from 'Nier' Studio PlatinumGames

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Gameplay

    'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Gameplay Shows Lara Becoming One With The Jungle

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • E3 2018: Watch Square Enix’s Press

    E3 2018: Watch Square Enix’s Press Conference Here

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • Video gamer Billy Mitchell appears at

    Disgraced Donkey Kong Champ Billy Mitchell’s Redemption is a Sloppy Soliloquy

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

  • Ashen Second Battle

    'Ashen' Offers a 'Dark Souls'-Like Game With More Fluid Mechanics

    A new trailer was shown for the upcoming “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” at Square Enix’s E3 briefing. The trailer shows the first look at gameplay “Dragon Quest” fans can look forward to. The wait isn’t too long— “Dragon Quest XI” releases Sept. 4, 2018. This story is developing. Square Enix will present […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad