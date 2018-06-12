E3 Trailer: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Releasing This Year on Switch

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.
