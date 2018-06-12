You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Releasing This Year on Switch

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday.

Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017.

This story is developing.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • 'Rage 2' Designed to Deliver on

    'Rage 2' Designed to Deliver on the Promise of 'Rage'

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018

    Watch Nintendo's 'Super Smash Bros. Invitational' Tournament Right Here

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • E3 Trailer: "Dragonball FighterZ" Releasing this

    E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Releasing This Year on Switch

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • You Can Play 'Super Smash Bros.

    You Can Play 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' With a Gamecube Controller

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • Here's the Full Roster For 'Smash

    'Smash Bros. Ultimate' Features Every Series Character (Here's the Full Roster)

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' for Nintendo Switch

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Nintendo Confirms 'Fortnite' for Nintendo Switch

    “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is coming to the Switch, as revealed in a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Tuesday. Nintendo previously released “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” for the Switch in 2017. This story is developing. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad