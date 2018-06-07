Darren Aronofsky, ‘Westworld’ Creators and More to Appear at E3 Coliseum 2018 (EXCLUSIVE)

E3 Coliseum returns to Los Angeles this year, and it’s lined up some big names in Hollywood and the video game industry for three full days of panels and presentations.
“Westworld” series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will talk about the hit HBO show on Tuesday, June 12. Actor Elijah Wood will appear that day as well. He’s lending his vocal talents to Ubisoft’s upcoming thriller “Transference” and Bandai Namco’s upcoming World War I adventure game “11-11: Memories Retold.” Other guests that day include “Death Stranding” and “Metal Gear” series creator Hideo Kojima and actor Jack Black.
The Wednesday, June 13 lineup includes “Avengers: Infinity War” director Joe Russo and Camilla Luddington, voice and motion capture actress for Square Enix’s recent “Tomb Raider” series. Film director Darren Aronofsky (“Requiem For A Dream,” “Mother!”) will appear during a slate of panels on Thursday, June 14.
Other notable speakers this year are Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard, Xbox’s Phil Spencer, veteran game writer-director Amy Hennig, and Epic Games’ worldwide creative director Donald Mustard. Some of the biggest game franchises in the world will give in-depth presentations on projects such as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” “The Last Of Us Part II,” and “World of Warcraft.”
E3 Coliseum is open to all E3 2018 badge holders on a first come, first served basis. Fans can start lining up outside the Novo on Tuesday, June 12 at 7 a.m. PT. Those not attending E3 this year can watch most panels on Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, and YouTube. Select panels will also stream on official PlayStation channels and on Facebook, where fans will be able to ask questions.
Here is the full schedule:
Tuesday, June 12
10:00 a.m. — Revenge of the NPC: Video Gaming’s Influence on Westworld
Jonathan Nolan, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”
Lisa Joy, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”
Tom Bissell, Author
11:00 a.m. — ‘The Last of Us Part II’
Neil Druckmann, Director/Writer — Naughty Dog
Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog
Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog
12:15 p.m. — Interactive Magic with Penn Jillette and Randy Pitchford
Penn Jillette, Magician — Penn & Teller
Randy Pitchford, President — Gearbox
1:00 p.m. — The Music of ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’
Grant Kirkhope, Composer — “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle”
1:45 p.m. — The Future of Narrative
Amy Hennig, Writer/Director
2:30 p.m. — Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Fighting Game Dojo
Katsuhiro Harada, Franchise Director — “Tekken”
Motohiro Okubo, Producer — “Tekken,” “Soul Calibur”
3:00 p.m. — Hideo Kojima in Conversation with Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Hideo Kojima, President — Kojima Productions
Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Director — “Kong: Skull Island”
4:00 p.m. — The Making of ‘Fallout 76’
Todd Howard, Designer/Director/Producer — Bethesda Game Studios
Danny O’Dwyer, Creator — NoClip
5:00 p.m. — ‘Transference’ with Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood, Actor
6:00 p.m. — ‘Grim Fandango’
Alan Blumenfeld, Actor
Tony Plana, Actor
Jim Ward, Actor
Tim Schafer, President — Double Fine Productions
Maria Canals-Barrera, Actor
Patrick Dollaghan, Actor
Wednesday, June 13
11:30 a.m. — ‘World of Warcraft’ Storytelling: Bringing a Robust Universe to Life Through Different Mediums
Steve Danuser, Sr. Narrative Designer — Blizzard
Terran Gregory, Project Director — Blizzard
Christie Golden, Sr. Writer — Blizzard
12:00 p.m. — ‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’: An Inside Look at the Villain-centric Adventure Game
Arthur Parsons, Head of Design — TT Games
Ames Kirshen, VP, Interactive & Animation — DC Entertainment
Justin Ramsden, Designer, Super Heroes, The LEGO Group
Clancy Brown, Voice of Lex Luthor
Joshua Overnshire — Moderator
1:00 p.m. — ‘Ghost of Tsushima’
Chris Zimmerman, Founder/Programmer — Sucker Punch Productions
Nate Fox, Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions
Jason Connell, Art/Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions
Joanna Wang, Environments Lead — Sucker Punch Productions
1:45 p.m. — ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’
Jason Blundell, Co-Studio Head — TreyArch
2:30 p.m. — ILMxLAB: Pioneering Immersive Storytelling
Mohen Leo, Director of Content and Platform Strategy — ILMxLAB
Julie Peng, Sr Manager, Talent Acquisition — ILMxLAB
Matt Martin, Creative Executive — Lucasfilm Story Group
3:00 p.m. — Phil Spencer: Gaming for Everyone
Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox — Microsoft
Tina Summerford, Head of Programming — Xbox
3:30 p.m. — ‘Tomb Raider’
Camilla Luddington, Performance Artist for Lara Croft — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
Jill Murray, Lead Writer — Eidos Montreal
Darryl Purdy, Performance Director — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
Earl Baylon, Performance Artist for Jonah Maiava — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
4:00 p.m. — Inside the Web: A New Look at ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ for PS4
Andrew Reiner, Executive Editor — Game Informer
Bryan Intihar, Creative Director — Insomniac Games
Jon Paquette, Lead Writer — Insomniac Games
Caninda Chew, Animation Director — Insomniac Games
Ryan Smith, Game Director — Insomniac Games
Bill Rosemann, Executive Creative Director — Marvel Games
6:00 p.m. — Worlds Collide
Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director — Epic Games
Joe Russo, Director — “Avengers: Infinity War”
Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer — The Game Awards
6:30 p.m. — Vitamin String Quartet: ‘God of War’
Thursday, June 14
10:00 a.m. — Darren Aronofsky in Conversation
Darren Aronofsky, Filmmaker
10:45 a.m. — ‘Cuphead’
James Baxter, Animator
Maya Modelhauer, Executive Producer, Lead Inking Artist — Studio MDHR
Hanna Abi-Hanna, Lead Animator — Studio MDHR