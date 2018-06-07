Darren Aronofsky, ‘Westworld’ Creators and More to Appear at E3 Coliseum 2018 (EXCLUSIVE)

E3 Coliseum returns to Los Angeles this year, and it’s lined up some big names in Hollywood and the video game industry for three full days of panels and presentations.

“Westworld” series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will talk about the hit HBO show on Tuesday, June 12. Actor Elijah Wood will appear that day as well. He’s lending his vocal talents to Ubisoft’s upcoming thriller “Transference” and Bandai Namco’s upcoming World War I adventure game “11-11: Memories Retold.” Other guests that day include “Death Stranding” and “Metal Gear” series creator Hideo Kojima and actor Jack Black.

The Wednesday, June 13 lineup includes “Avengers: Infinity War” director Joe Russo and Camilla Luddington, voice and motion capture actress for Square Enix’s recent “Tomb Raider” series. Film director Darren Aronofsky (“Requiem For A Dream,” “Mother!”) will appear during a slate of panels on Thursday, June 14.

Other notable speakers this year are Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard, Xbox’s Phil Spencer, veteran game writer-director Amy Hennig, and Epic Games’ worldwide creative director Donald Mustard. Some of the biggest game franchises in the world will give in-depth presentations on projects such as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” “The Last Of Us Part II,” and “World of Warcraft.”

E3 Coliseum is open to all E3 2018 badge holders on a first come, first served basis. Fans can start lining up outside the Novo on Tuesday, June 12 at 7 a.m. PT. Those not attending E3 this year can watch most panels on Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, and YouTube. Select panels will also stream on official PlayStation channels and on Facebook, where fans will be able to ask questions.

Here is the full schedule:

Tuesday, June 12

10:00 a.m. — Revenge of the NPC: Video Gaming’s Influence on Westworld

Jonathan Nolan, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”

Lisa Joy, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”

Tom Bissell, Author

11:00 a.m. — ‘The Last of Us Part II’

Neil Druckmann, Director/Writer — Naughty Dog

Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog

Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog

12:15 p.m. — Interactive Magic with Penn Jillette and Randy Pitchford

Penn Jillette, Magician — Penn & Teller

Randy Pitchford, President — Gearbox

1:00 p.m. — The Music of ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’

Grant Kirkhope, Composer — “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle”

1:45 p.m. — The Future of Narrative

Amy Hennig, Writer/Director

2:30 p.m. — Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Fighting Game Dojo

Katsuhiro Harada, Franchise Director — “Tekken”

Motohiro Okubo, Producer — “Tekken,” “Soul Calibur”

3:00 p.m. — Hideo Kojima in Conversation with Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Hideo Kojima, President — Kojima Productions

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Director — “Kong: Skull Island”

4:00 p.m. — The Making of ‘Fallout 76’

Todd Howard, Designer/Director/Producer — Bethesda Game Studios

Danny O’Dwyer, Creator — NoClip

5:00 p.m. — ‘Transference’ with Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood, Actor

6:00 p.m. — ‘Grim Fandango’

Alan Blumenfeld, Actor

Tony Plana, Actor

Jim Ward, Actor

Tim Schafer, President — Double Fine Productions

Maria Canals-Barrera, Actor

Patrick Dollaghan, Actor

Wednesday, June 13

11:30 a.m. — ‘World of Warcraft’ Storytelling: Bringing a Robust Universe to Life Through Different Mediums

Steve Danuser, Sr. Narrative Designer — Blizzard

Terran Gregory, Project Director — Blizzard

Christie Golden, Sr. Writer — Blizzard

12:00 p.m. — ‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’: An Inside Look at the Villain-centric Adventure Game

Arthur Parsons, Head of Design — TT Games

Ames Kirshen, VP, Interactive & Animation — DC Entertainment

Justin Ramsden, Designer, Super Heroes, The LEGO Group

Clancy Brown, Voice of Lex Luthor

Joshua Overnshire — Moderator

1:00 p.m. — ‘Ghost of Tsushima’

Chris Zimmerman, Founder/Programmer — Sucker Punch Productions

Nate Fox, Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions

Jason Connell, Art/Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions

Joanna Wang, Environments Lead — Sucker Punch Productions

1:45 p.m. — ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

Jason Blundell, Co-Studio Head — TreyArch

2:30 p.m. — ILMxLAB: Pioneering Immersive Storytelling

Mohen Leo, Director of Content and Platform Strategy — ILMxLAB

Julie Peng, Sr Manager, Talent Acquisition — ILMxLAB

Matt Martin, Creative Executive — Lucasfilm Story Group

3:00 p.m. — Phil Spencer: Gaming for Everyone

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox — Microsoft

Tina Summerford, Head of Programming — Xbox

3:30 p.m. — ‘Tomb Raider’

Camilla Luddington, Performance Artist for Lara Croft — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

Jill Murray, Lead Writer — Eidos Montreal

Darryl Purdy, Performance Director — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

Earl Baylon, Performance Artist for Jonah Maiava — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

4:00 p.m. — Inside the Web: A New Look at ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ for PS4

Andrew Reiner, Executive Editor — Game Informer

Bryan Intihar, Creative Director — Insomniac Games

Jon Paquette, Lead Writer — Insomniac Games

Caninda Chew, Animation Director — Insomniac Games

Ryan Smith, Game Director — Insomniac Games

Bill Rosemann, Executive Creative Director — Marvel Games

6:00 p.m. — Worlds Collide

Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director — Epic Games

Joe Russo, Director — “Avengers: Infinity War”

Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer — The Game Awards

6:30 p.m. — Vitamin String Quartet: ‘God of War’

Thursday, June 14

10:00 a.m. — Darren Aronofsky in Conversation

Darren Aronofsky, Filmmaker

10:45 a.m. — ‘Cuphead’

James Baxter, Animator

Maya Modelhauer, Executive Producer, Lead Inking Artist — Studio MDHR

Hanna Abi-Hanna, Lead Animator — Studio MDHR