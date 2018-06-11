E3 2018: Watch Square Enix’s Press Conference Here

Square Enix will present their E3 2018 Press Conference via online stream Monday, and you can watch it right here on Variety.

The briefing begins at 10 a.m. PT, and will also be streamed in Japanese, if that’s your thing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but Square Enix is choosing to stream directly to viewers instead of holding a stage show.

So far, we’ve seen a new trailer for “Kingdom Hearts III,” the first in the series to be available on Xbox at Microsoft’s E3 briefing. We know that characters from Frozen and Tangled will be in Square Enix’s highly anticipated RPG, but perhaps we’ll learn more at their own press conference.

We also saw a new story trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” which is throwing Lara Croft into all new danger Sept. 14, 2018.

For the press conference, we also hope to see more footage from “Just Cause 4,” “Dragon Quest XI” and the remake of “Final Fantasy VII,” of which little has been said since it was announced at E3 2015.

Can’t watch the conference? No worries, Variety will cover all of the highlights. Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.