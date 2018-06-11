E3 2018: Watch Sony’s PlayStation Press Conference Here

Sony will present their E3 press conference live from the Los Angeles Convention Center, and you can watch it right here at Variety.

What’s in store for the big showcase? We know that Sony plans to show more from “The Last of Us Part 2,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Death Stranding” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

Sony started the action early with their Countdown to E3 Event, in which they revealed new titles “Ghost Giant,” “Tetris Effect” and “Twin Mirror.” They also revealed the release date for “Days Gone”— perhaps another game we’ll hear more about at the showcase?

The show begins at 6 p.m. PT.

Can’t watch the conference? No worries, Variety will cover all of the highlights.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.