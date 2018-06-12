E3 2018: Watch Nintendo’s Press Conference Here

Nintendo will present their E3 2018 Press Conference via online stream Tuesday, and you can watch it right here starting at 9 a.m. PT.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences kicked off on Saturday, June 9 with EA.

Nintendo is skipping a stage show, choosing to stream directly to their community through a Nintendo Direct video showcase.

We’re not sure exactly what to expect, but anticipate seeing more of the upcoming “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!” for the Switch. “Super Smash Bros.” for the Switch is also sure to be one of the highlights of the presentation.

Nintendo has a few tough acts to follow.

Microsoft set the bar high on Sunday, featuring 50 upcoming titles (18 of which were exclusives, including three new “Gears of War” games) in their live stage show. Sony slightly baffled audiences with their elaborate venue and stage setups and frequent intermissions, but managed to have a strong in-depth showing of highly anticipated titles like “The Last of Us 2” and “Death Stranding.”

Will Nintendo have a strong showcase? We’ll cover all the details here.

