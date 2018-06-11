E3 2018: Watch Ubisoft’s Press Conference Here

Ubisoft will present their E3 2018 Press Conference via online stream Monday, and you can watch it right here starting at 1 p.m. PT.

There’s no telling exactly what Ubisoft has in store for their showcase, but we do know they’ll be revealing more about the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” since Ubisoft tweeted a clip with the tagline “See you at E3” last month.

Screenshots were also recently leaked, confirming the Grecian setting of the upcoming title.

The highly anticipated shooter “The Division 2” is also likely to be featured in Ubisoft’s showcase, which is set seven months after the outbreak in a destroyed Washington, D.C.

We might also hear more about Skull and Bones, the pirate online multiplayer title which was recently delayed to a 2019 or 2020 release.

Can’t watch the conference? No worries, Variety will cover all of the highlights.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.