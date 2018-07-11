The Reach of E3 2018 Extended to 15M Tweets, 2.9M Viewers

E3 2018 made headlines in more than just the games industry.

This year’s expo was a record-breaking event, and reached multiple industries and non-entertainment news outlets (just check out this compilation of US coverage clips mentioning the event). A new report from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the organizer of the trade event, reveals just how wide-reaching this year’s expo was, by the numbers.

On Twitter, over 15 million tweets mentioned E3 during the show, which was only a period of three days (June 12 to 14). In case you’re wondering, the most tweeted about topic was the Dec. 7 release date of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

More than 4.4 million Twitch users streamed the E3 press conferences, which isn’t even counting the people who streamed the conferences on other platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook. Twitch itself had a record-breaking moment as 2.9 million were tuned in to coverage, the most concurrent viewers the streaming platform has ever had.

The E3 Coliseum also had a fair amount of spectators, with 3.4 million video views combined on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Mixer.

Finally, more than 15,000 printed articles were published about E3, with broadcast coverage “in 19 languages around the world,” according to Dan Hewitt, the ESA’s Vice President of Media Relations and Event Management. Of course, the wide reach shouldn’t come at too much of a surprise, even just after looking at the financial reach of the games industry. In 2017 the global games market generated $116 billion USD and is anticipated to reach $143.5 billion by 2020, according to market research firm Newzoo

“We look forward to building on this momentum and energy for another great E3 next year,” Hewitt said. E3 2019 is planned for June 11 to 13, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.