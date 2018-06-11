Xbox E3 2018: The Ten Biggest Announcements

Microsoft had about 50 games to showcase during its big E3 2018 press conference Sunday afternoon. Of course, the biggest announcement was arguably the return of a familiar face, er, helmet.

‘Halo Infinite’ Trailer

The next installment of the ever-popular “Halo” franchise is on the way. Developed by 343 Industries and created with the studio’s new Slipspace Engine, “Halo Infinite” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing with an engine demo that showed off its lovely new visuals.

From Software’s New Game “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”

Fans were eagerly waiting to see what From Software would do next now that the “Souls” series has wrapped up. Here’s the answer: a Japanese-themed action-RPG called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.” It’s expected to launch sometime next year.

CREDIT: 4A Games

‘Metro: Exodus’ Trailer

Fans got a brief peek at the post-apocalyptic world of “Metro: Exodus.” It’s a followup to “Metro 2033” and “Metro: Last Light,” two shooters known for their survival elements and brutal difficulty. The eagerly anticipated sequel launches February 22, 2019.

Microsoft Acquires Five Studios

Microsoft announced it is doubling its game development studios by adding five new creative teams to the Microsoft Studios family. They include “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” developer Ninja Theory, “State of Decay” developer Undead Labs, “We Happy Few” studio Compulsion Games, and “Forza Horizon” series developer Playground. Microsoft is also creating an entirely new studio in Santa Monica called The Initiative. It will be led by former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Trailer

Fans have been waiting since 2012 to see CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077” in action. The trailer, as you might expect, is full of dystopian neon and augmented badasses in beautifully rendered cars. This is the first game for CD Projekt Red since it’s hugely popular role-playing game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

‘Gears of War 5’ is Coming in 2019

Microsoft is promising “the biggest, most beautiful ‘Gears’ world ever created” for “Gears of War 5.” People can play solo or with a friend in either online or local split-screen co-op. It comes out sometime in 2019 for Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also come to Xbox Game Pass on the same date.

CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom is Making ‘Devil May Cry 5’

Publisher and developer Capcom debuted the high-octane action game “Devil May Cry 5‘ during Sunday’s press conference. The story focuses on Nero, who’s lost his demonic arm, and it will feature the fast-paced combat the series is known for, along with its over-the-top bonkers attitude. There will be three playable characters in the game, each one offering a radically different play style. It’s expected to launch in Spring 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox.

‘Dying Light 2’ Promises Lots of Player Choice

“Dying Light 2” is a game that’s shaped by the decisions you make, developer Techland said on Sunday, and those choices can completely change the way each version of the game plays. The open world first-person survival horror series debuted in 2015 and is notable for its use of a day-night cycle and parkour. The sequel is being written by former Obsidian Entertainment scribe Chris Avellone.

‘Battletoads’ Returns Nearly 30 Years Later

“Battletoads” is a punishingly difficult cult classic beat-’em-up released by Rare in 1991. This remake (?) will have “body-morphing genre mashups, three-player couch co-op, 4K hand-drawn 2.5D graphics, and broad non-specific feature declarations,” Microsoft said. Dlala Studios is handling the game’s development.

Microsoft is Working on a New Xbox

We all kinda knew this was coming, right? The next Xbox console is currently in development, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer mentioned toward the end of the press conference.

“In this significant moment, we are constantly challenging ourselves: where can we take gaming next?” he said. “The same team that delivered unprecedented performance with Xbox One X is deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles, where we will once again deliver on our commitment to set the benchmark for console gaming.”