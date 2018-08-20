‘Dying Light: Bad Blood’ Hits Steam Early Access In September

CREDIT: Techland

Techland’s zombie-infested battle royale game “Dying Light: Bad Blood” enters Steam Early Access in September, the developer announced on Monday.

The fast-paced multiplayer title combines the core gameplay of the “Dying Light” franchise with the battle royale elements made popular in games like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” Up to 12 players scavenge for weapons, parkour across rooftops, and fight to survive in a city swarming with the undead.

Techland always wanted to add more player vs. player gameplay to the series, said executive producer Maciej Łączny, and seeing how the community embraced its Be the Zombie downloadable content inspired the team to expand its multiplayer offerings.

“This is how ‘Dying Light: Bad Blood’ came to life, a game based on these key principles: the freedom and fast pace of parkour movement, the constant threat of the Infected, and the creative brutality of melee combat,” said Łączny. “Combined they offer an all-new brutal royale experience. Now we encourage the community to help us fine-tune the game before its release.”

Techland also shared details Monday about “Bad Blood’s” global playtest. It’s happening in two separate phases. Phase One takes place Aug. 25 starting at 9 a.m. PDT and ends Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. PDT. It’s open to a limited number of players who sign up on the game’s official website. Phase Two starts Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. PDT. Techland will distribute Steam keys for both playtests starting on Aug. 22. Everyone who participates can transfer their progress to the Early Access version of the game.

Fans can play “Bad Blood” while it’s in Early Access by purchasing the Founder’s Pack for $20. The pack contains in-game currency and exclusive items, including the Founder’s Pass. Founder’s Pass owners will get three Legendary cosmetic skins throughout the game’s first three months.

Techland said it will work on game balance during Early Access. There will also be free content updates, including new maps, modes, and in-game items. Once the game officially launches on PC and consoles, Techland said it will transition to a free-to-play business model.

