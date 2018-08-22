You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Congressman’s Misuse of Campaign Funds Includes $1,500 In Steam Games

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam.

The 47-page indictment, which you can read in full on CNN, states the Hunters spent campaign funds on Steam games 82 times throughout 2015 for a total of $1,528.68. When questioned, Duncan Hunter reportedly said his teenage son used his credit card for one game, and more unauthorized charges appeared after Duncan tried to close the website.

“The Hunters concealed and disguised the personal nature of their family’s purchases of video games using campaign funds by falsely claiming to a financial institution that the payments were fraudulent charges and then reporting the purchases to the FEC and the public as fraudulent charges,” the indictment said.

The Hunters spent substantially more than they earned, according to the document. They overdrew their bank account more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period, racking up more than $37,000 in overdraft fees. Their credit cards were frequently maxed out, often with five figure balances, resulting in $24,600 in finance charges, interest, and other fees.

Besides the video games, the Hunters allegedly spent campaign funds on hotel rooms, airline tickets, meals, vacations, and more. Some of the more outrageous expenses include $14,000 for a Thanksgiving trip to Italy, more than $11,300 for household items at Costco, and $462.46 for 30 shots of tequila and a steak during a bachelor party in Washington D.C.

The Hunters will be arraigned in a San Diego court on Thursday.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • Congressman's Misuse of Campaign Funds Includes

    Congressman's Misuse of Campaign Funds Includes $1,500 In Steam Games

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • Sorry 'Assassin's Creed' Fans– No New

    Sorry 'Assassin's Creed' Fans– No New Entry in 2019

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • 'The Surge 2' Gets Pre-Alpha Gameplay

    'The Surge 2' Gets Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • Up Close With Sony's Rare, Translucent

    Up Close With Sony's Rare, Translucent PlayStation 4 (Watch)

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • Linux Users Just Got Access to

    Linux Users Just Got Access to More Steam Games

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • Check Out 'Black Ops 4's' New

    Check Out 'Black Ops 4's' New Arsenal Map

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

  • 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice': Preview of

    The Deadly Meditations of 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' (Preview)

    California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on various charges Tuesday after allegedly using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Authorities say the couple stole $250,000 and then filed false campaign finance records. Among those expenses are more than $1,500 for video games on Steam. The 47-page indictment, which you can read […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad