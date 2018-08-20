You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The PlayStation 4's DualShock Controller Gets Four New Funky Colors

CREDIT: Sony

The PlayStation 4’s DualShock controller is getting four new colors, Sony revealed on Monday.

The new Berry Blue and Sunset Orange controllers come in a two-tone design that makes the buttons and joysticks really stand out. While most official DualShocks come in somber or translucent colors, these two bring some vibrant neon to the lineup. There’s also a less-exciting new blue camouflage controller and a copper one similar to the gold and silver varieties Sony released in the past.

Microsoft has the Xbox Design Lab for customizing Xbox controllers. It boasts over a billion color combinations. It also has team logos and designs inspired by various Xbox titles like “Sea of Thieves,” “State of Decay 2,” and “Forza Motorsport 7.” The Nintendo Switch launched with bright neon red and blue Joy-Cons. It also officially comes in neon yellow and neon pink and green. But, this feels like the first time Sony has delved into the funkier end of the color spectrum. Can pastels be far behind?

The new colors for the PlayStation 4’s DualShocks will be available at participating retailers in the U.S. and Canada in September for $64.99 USD/$74.99 CAD. The copper controller will be a timed exclusive at GameStop.

Of course, if you really want to make your eyes bleed you can try getting your hands on Sony’s limited edition “Spider-Man” PS4 Pro bundle that comes in “Amazing Red.” It comes with a 1TB console, a copy of the game, and some digital content. It goes for $400 and it’s available for pre-order now.

  'Battlefield V' Open Beta Early Access Begins Sept. 4

    'Battlefield V' Open Beta Early Access Begins Sept. 4

  • 'Hitman 2' Has Six Remastered Locations

    'Hitman 2' Offers Six Free Remastered Locations For 'Hitman' Season 1 Owners

  The PlayStation 4's DualShock Controller Gets Four New Funky Colors

    The PlayStation 4's DualShock Controller Gets Four New Funky Colors

  Watch Microsoft's Inside Xbox Gamescom Stream

    Watch Microsoft's Inside Xbox Gamescom Stream

  Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run $500 to $1200

    Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run $500 to $1200

  'Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night' Delayed; Vita Version Cancelled

    'Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night' Delayed; Vita Version Cancelled

