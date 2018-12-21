DrLupo to Hold ‘Fortnite’ Stream Benefiting Children’s Cancer Research

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is holding a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream on Saturday, Dec. 22 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he announced on Friday.

On Saturday, Dec 22, @DrLupo will host a 24hr charity broadcast in an effort to surpass his goal of $1M raised in 2018 for @StJude. For the full video and more details on his event – https://t.co/Moxs9H2Qlv pic.twitter.com/mMlnigOEio — St. Jude PLAY LIVE (@StJudePLAYLIVE) December 20, 2018

DrLupo currently has more than two million followers on Twitch and over 31 million total views on his channel. Earlier this year, he raised more than $730,000 for St. Jude in a variety of ways. He brought in a total of $659,000 during GuardianCon, a week-long, 24-hour a day gaming event in Tampa, Fla. His stream raised $350,000 in just four hours, the highest of any single session during the event. He also raised money via a t-shirt campaign and a “Fortnite” charity event called #Clips4Kids. Now, he wants to surpass $1 million with Saturday’s livestream.

“Giving back has been a huge part of who I am on Twitch ever since I started streaming,” Lupo said. “Any opportunity I have to promote helping the greater good is something that I enjoy being a part of.”

The stream starts at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET and will feature some “fundraising incentives,” DrLupo said. People can watch the broadcast and donate on his Twitch channel.

“One of the best parts of being a streamer is seeing communities of people form, and working with those communities to help benefit others and leave a legacy of positivity,” Lupo said.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented there have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.