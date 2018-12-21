DrLupo to Hold ‘Fortnite’ Stream Benefiting Children’s Cancer Research

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is holding a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream on Saturday, Dec. 22 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he announced on Friday.
DrLupo currently has more than two million followers on Twitch and over 31 million total views on his channel. Earlier this year, he raised more than $730,000 for St. Jude in a variety of ways. He brought in a total of $659,000 during GuardianCon, a week-long, 24-hour a day gaming event in Tampa, Fla. His stream raised $350,000 in just four hours, the highest of any single session during the event. He also raised money via a t-shirt campaign and a “Fortnite” charity event called #Clips4Kids. Now, he wants to surpass $1 million with Saturday’s livestream.
“Giving back has been a huge part of who I am on Twitch ever since I started streaming,” Lupo said. “Any opportunity I have to promote helping the greater good is something that I enjoy being a part of.”
The stream starts at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET and will feature some “fundraising incentives,” DrLupo said. People can watch the broadcast and donate on his Twitch channel.
“One of the best parts of being a streamer is seeing communities of people form, and working with those communities to help benefit others and leave a legacy of positivity,” Lupo said.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented there have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.