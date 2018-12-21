×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DrLupo to Hold ‘Fortnite’ Stream Benefiting Children’s Cancer Research

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DrLupo

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is holding a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream on Saturday, Dec. 22 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he announced on Friday.

DrLupo currently has more than two million followers on Twitch and over 31 million total views on his channel. Earlier this year, he raised more than $730,000 for St. Jude in a variety of ways. He brought in a total of $659,000 during GuardianCon, a week-long, 24-hour a day gaming event in Tampa, Fla. His stream raised $350,000 in just four hours, the highest of any single session during the event. He also raised money via a t-shirt campaign and a “Fortnite” charity event called #Clips4Kids. Now, he wants to surpass $1 million with Saturday’s livestream.

“Giving back has been a huge part of who I am on Twitch ever since I started streaming,” Lupo said. “Any opportunity I have to promote helping the greater good is something that I enjoy being a part of.”

The stream starts at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET and will feature some “fundraising incentives,” DrLupo said. People can watch the broadcast and donate on his Twitch channel.

“One of the best parts of being a streamer is seeing communities of people form, and working with those communities to help benefit others and leave a legacy of positivity,” Lupo said.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented there have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • 'Halo Infinite' Has Four-Player Splitscreen, New

    'Halo Infinite' Has Four-Player Splitscreen, New Game Engine

    Developer 343 Industries revealed some more details about “Halo Infinite” during a Mixer livestream on Wednesday, including the fact that the upcoming shooter will have four-player splitscreen. “We made a promise to the community that we would have it in the next game that we made,” it said. “It’s working. We can play on it. [...]

  • DrLupo To Hold 'Fortnite' Stream Benefiting

    DrLupo to Hold 'Fortnite' Stream Benefiting Children's Cancer Research

    Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is holding a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream on Saturday, Dec. 22 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he announced on Friday. On Saturday, Dec 22, @DrLupo will host a 24hr charity broadcast in an effort to surpass his goal of $1M raised in 2018 for @StJude. For [...]

  • 'Artifact' Update Addresses Card Balance, Adds

    'Artifact' Update Addresses Card Balance, Adds Skill Ratings

    Valve released a patch for its new digital collectible card game “Artifact” on Thursday, bringing card balance changes, an independent skill rating, and more. When the game first launched, Valve planned to never change cards — or to only make changes or bans in extremely rare cases — because it thought players “valued immutability very [...]

  • tencent logo

    China Restarts Video Games Approvals, Boosts Tencent

    Chinese industry regulators have restarted approvals of online video games. The industry had been in limbo since it emerged in summer that new game approvals had been halted in March. The news had an immediate impact on Tencent, China’s largest private sector company. Its shares leaped 4.5% to HK$315.20. Tencent is such a large component [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    How Warner Bros. Uses a Video Game to Fuel Interest in Its Movies

    When “Aquaman” hits theaters Friday it will do so riding a wave of publicity from an unusual place: the massively popular lo-fi, Lego-like game-creation platform “Roblox.” With more than 80 million monthly active users, “Roblox” popularity as both a place to create and play games is well established. But it wasn’t until earlier this year, [...]

  • Making of Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    The Making of 'League of Legends' Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    “Pop/Stars,” the chart-topping single from a fictional band created inside the video game “League of Legends,” is coming to an unrelated rhythm game as a playable level. That bit of video game inception involving VR game “Beat Saber” is just the latest sign that Riot Games’ massively popular “League of Legends” game is housed in [...]

  • Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For

    Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed for 'Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes'

    Developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed new season pass and voice cast details on Thursday for its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.” The season pass launches alongside the game on Jan. 18 for $9.99 and includes two “volumes” of downloadable content. Additional Content Vol. 1 — Black Dandelion launches on Feb. 28 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad