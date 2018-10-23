Drake and Scooter Braun Join Esports Org 100 Thieves as Co-Owners

Esports organization 100 Thieves completed its Series A funding round with the investment co-lead by artist Drake and entrepreneur Scooter Braun, the company announced Tuesday.

Drake and Braun join the founder of 100 Thieves, former Call of Duty world champion and current YouTube personality, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag as well as Dan Gilbert, chariman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. 100 Thieves has esports teams competing in “League of Legends,” “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty,” and “Clash Royale.”

“It’s been exciting to watch esports become a cultural phenomenon in 2018,” Haag stated. “I’ve spent my ten-year career in esports growing the ecosystem and am proud to have Drake and Scooter join as my partners to help take 100 Thieves to new heights. Our top priority is to win world championships, but our ambitions go far beyond competitive gaming. With Drake and Scooter’s support, we’re going to build a lasting brand on the back of the content and apparel that our fans have come to love, aggressively expand into more games, scale our apparel business, and build a world-class management team.”

Drake and Braun will be strategic advisors for 100 Thieves, and Braun will also serve on the company’s board of directors. Braun expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of 100 Thieves during this “exciting phase” in a press release.

“I personally could not be more thrilled for 100 Thieves,” Braun said. “This is just the beginning.”

Drake previously collaborated with 100 Thieves for the use of custom gaming stations on his Scorpion tour, and is in the process of developing an apparel collaboration.

100 Thieves to date has gained more than $25 million in funding from a number of high-profile investors, from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to Dropbox CEO Drew Houston.