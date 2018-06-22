The ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ World Tour Starts In Daytona Beach On Jun. 29

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment had released details about the upcoming “Dragon Ball FighterZ” World Tour. It will begin at the CEO Fighting Game Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida on Jun. 29-Jul. 1.

This is the first year for the tournament, created in partnership with Twitch. The livestreaming service will broadcast the “Dragon Ball FighterZ” World Tour exclusively, and act as managing partner for league operations, circuit events, and content.

The World Tour’s first stop begins at the CEO Fighting Game Championships in Daytona Beach. It will also make various “Saga Event” stops, including the Ultimate Fighting Arena (France), Thunderstruck (Mexico), Southeast Asia Major (Singapore), VS Fighting (United Kingdom), and CEO Fighting Game Championships (USA). Competitions will be held throughout 2018 and culminate at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals in January 2019. Bandai Namco will release more details about that event at a later date.

“‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ is a massive international success and fans around the world have been clamoring for an official tournament series built around the game,” said Bandai Namco vice president of marketing Eric Hartness in a press release. “With the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Twitch are doubling down to create an epic worldwide tournament series of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan proportions. We can’t wait to see the epic battles that will surely emerge from our highly skilled ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ global player pool.”

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” came out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Jan. 26 and had the most successful digital console launch of all time for a fighting game, according to market research company SuperData. It sold over 1.5 million digital console copies that month alone and was the sixth highest-grossing digital console title. A Nintendo Switch version will launch later this year.