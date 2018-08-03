‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Open Beta Arrives Aug. 9

CREDIT: Bandai Namco

The “Dragon Ball FighterZ” open beta for Nintendo Switch starts on Aug. 9 for the Americas, publisher Bandai Namco announced on Friday.

The popular fighting game first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Jan. 26. It was well-received by critics who praised its fighting mechanics, art design, and faithfulness to the source material. Less than a month later, it had shipped more than two million copies, both physical and digital, Bandai Namco said on Twitter. That makes it the fastest-selling “Dragon Ball” game ever.

Nintendo Switch owners can start downloading the open beta client on Aug. 3. The game servers will officially open on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. PDT. The beta period will last until Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Players can choose from 23 “Dragon Ball FighterZ” characters during the open beta and take them into battle in Arena Match, Ring Match, and Ring Party Match modes, Bandai Namco said. They can also access the game’s Practice Battle Tutorial mode if they want to train beforehand.

The basic roster includes the following fighters, according to VG247:

  • Android 16
  • Android 18
  • Beerus
  • Cell
  • Frieza
  • Ginyu
  • Gohan (Adult)
  • Gohan (Teen)
  • Goku (SS)
  • Goku (SSGSS)
  • Goku Black
  • Gotenks
  • Hit
  • Kid Buu
  • Krillin
  • Majin Buu
  • Nappa
  • Piccolo
  • Tien
  • Trunks
  • Vegeta (SS)
  • Vegeta (SSGSS)
  • Yamcha

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” launches on Nintendo Switch in the Americas on Sept. 28. Variety got some hands-on time with it during E3 in June and thought “the simple ability to play a fighting game on the go is a very nice feature, especially for those who haven’t poured hours and hours into the genre in a while, or perhaps ever.”

