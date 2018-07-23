‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ for Switch Open Beta Coming Soon

The Open Beta period for “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is starting in August, according to the official Bandai Namco UK Twitter account.

The Beta will include local multiplayer, but not online multiplayer. Participants can compete against other players one-on-one or two-vs-two and there will also be an “offline 6-player Party Match mode.”

The original release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC was well-received by critics, so the announcement that the fighting game will come to the Switch later this year wasn’t too shocking, but is an exciting one for Dragon Ball fans. Based on Variety’s hands-on with the portable version of the game, it seems like they won’t be disappointed.

“‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ delivers explosive graphics and over-the-top gameplay combining classic 2D fighting visuals with advanced 3D character models that look and feel as if they are ripped straight out of the ‘Dragon Ball’ anime series,” states a press release from the original January 2018 launch.

As of now, we don’t have an exact date for the beta, but it appears Bandai Namco is hard at work on bringing new content for current console and PC players of “Dragon Ball FighterZ,” too. Base Goku and Base Vegeta are coming “early August” as DLC and will bring the moves Kaioken, Spirit Bomb, Galick Gun and Galaxy Breaker to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions.

 

  • 'Tetris Effect' Started Life as 'Zen

    How 'Tetris Effect' Creates an Escapist Reality

  • 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open

    'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open Beta Coming Soon

  • Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official

    Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official 'Overwatch' Nerf Toy

  • Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex

    Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex Skin

  • Esports Could Be in the Olympics

    Esports Could Be in the Olympics by 2024

  • Inside the Mystery of 'Call of

    Inside Treyarch’s 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Zombie Mode

  • 'Spec Ops: The Line' Devs Unveil

    'Spec Ops: The Line' Devs Unveil New Match-Based Shooter 'The Cycle'

