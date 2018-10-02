Nintendo’s ‘Dragalia Lost’ Mobile App Grosses $3 Million in First Five Days

Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower.

Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game has earned thus far is an impressive number, it’s still managed to trail behind the company’s prior three mobile releases, “Super Mario Run,” “Fire Emblem Heroes,” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.”

Comparatively, “Fire Emblem Heroes” grossed $13 million in its first five days, with “Super Mario Run” earning $8.3 million and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” bringing home $4.6 million. Right now, however, “Dragalia Lost” is currently sitting in 11th place for top iPhone revenue in Japan, and 55th place in the United States.

“Dragalia Lost” is a mobile action role-playing game borne of a collaboration between Nintendo and Cygames. It features touchscreen controls that finds players matched up against various enemies that may be felled with both physical and magical attacks. It can be played as a single-player title, but also supports up to four-player co-op action.