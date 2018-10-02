You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo’s ‘Dragalia Lost’ Mobile App Grosses $3 Million in First Five Days

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower.

Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game has earned thus far is an impressive number, it’s still managed to trail behind the company’s prior three mobile releases, “Super Mario Run,” “Fire Emblem Heroes,” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.”

Comparatively, “Fire Emblem Heroes” grossed $13 million in its first five days, with “Super Mario Run” earning $8.3 million and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” bringing home $4.6 million. Right now, however, “Dragalia Lost” is currently sitting in 11th place for top iPhone revenue in Japan, and 55th place in the United States.

“Dragalia Lost” is a mobile action role-playing game borne of a collaboration between Nintendo and Cygames. It features touchscreen controls that finds players matched up against various enemies that may be felled with both physical and magical attacks. It can be played as a single-player title, but also supports up to four-player co-op action.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • Nintendo's Dragalia Lost Mobile App Grosses

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Mobile App Grosses $3 Million in First Five Days

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • New 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Shown

    Apple Reveals First Look at 'Elder Scrolls: Blades'

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • 'Life Is Strange 2' Coming to

    'Life Is Strange 2' Coming to Mac, Linux in 2019

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • Google Debuts Project Stream, Partners With

    Google Debuts Project Stream, Partners With Ubisoft For Testing

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game

    IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game Developers in Wake of Studio Closings

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox

    Personal Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox CEO

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

  • Valve Removes 170 More 'Trolling' Games

    Valve Removes 170 More 'Trolling' Games From Steam

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, “Dragalia Lost,” has already grossed an estimated $3.5 million since launching, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower. Since launching on Sep. 27 in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, the game has been installed over 800,00 times across both iOS and Android devices. While the revenue the game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad