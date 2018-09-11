Gunfire Strikes House of Popular Streamer Dr Disrespect (Report)

CREDIT: Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm says someone allegedly fired a gun at his home during a broadcast on Tuesday, according to PC Gamer.

Beahm and his family are OK.

He was playing the “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” Blackout beta when the shooting reportedly happened. After hearing a loud noise off-camera, Beahm goes to investigate. He returns moments later without his trademark wig and glasses and says someone shot at his home for the second time in the last two days.

“I’ve got to end the broadcast right now, someone shot at our house,” he says. “Broke the fucking upstairs window. This is the second shot, someone shot yesterday, at our fucking house and someone shot again right now, connected with the house, upstairs.”

PC Gamer contacted local authorities and confirmed a deputy was dispatched to Beahm’s home, as did a reporter from Polygon.

Developing…

