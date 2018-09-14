‘Downwell’ is Getting a Switch Port

“Downwell” is getting a Nintendo Switch version, an announcement only heard by select viewers who chose to tune in to the Japanese Nintendo Direct on Thursday.

The scrolling platform follows a protagonist that goes, well, down a well, and must take out enemies along the journey down into the depths. The game originally released in 2015 from publisher Devolver Digital, and is currently available to play via PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita.

Plus, the Switch version will be available to play in “tate,” or vertical, mode—which, frankly, feels the most natural in a game where the player is constantly descending.

“Downwell” was originally created by indie developer Moppin, but the new Switch port is in the works from UK-based Red Phantom Games. Red Phantom developed the PlayStation ports for “Downwell” previously, in 2016.

While the “Downwell” announcement was unique to Japan’s presentation, there’s was plenty to be revealed in the North American Nintendo Direct presentation Thursday.

If you don’t have a Switch yet, a new console bundle for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”, which releases on Nov. 2, was announced. The game itself isn’t available until December, and it was just announced that Animal Crossing’s Isabelle will join the roster of playable characters.

Oh, and did we mention that “Animal Crossing” is coming to the Nintendo Switch, too? Because that is definitely happening.

If you missed Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, there were plenty of announcements, including the latest Switch titles— be sure to check out all of Variety’s coverage.