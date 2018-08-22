Bethesda’s Trio of ‘Doom Eternal’ Teasers Shows Off the FPS’ Explosive Gunplay

Bethesda’s revealed a new gameplay trailer of “Doom Eternal”.

The new teaser – which was shared via PlayStation’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday – gives an extended look at Phobos and “Doom”‘s trademark gunplay, including a new mod for the Super Shotgun.

“Unleash your ultimate power fantasy with an arsenal of weapons, including the Super Shotgun’s new Meat Hook mod, an extendable blade, and the shoulder-mounted rocket with flame thrower to wreak havoc on Hell’s onslaught of demons,” states the video description.

“Battle against re-imagined classic ‘Doom’ demons like the Pain Elemental and Arachnotron across locations like Earth, Phobos, and beyond.”

“Doom Eternal”, which was unveiled at Bethesda’s E3 conference in June, is the follow-up to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter franchise.

We first got a peek at “Doom Eternal” in action at Quakecon earlier this month where the developers of the franchise stated the new instalment will offer a “pure, unfiltered, action FPS experience”.

While “Doom Eternal” does not yet have a confirmed release schedule, we do know the sci-fi shooter will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

PlayStation also released a set of “Hell on Earth” gameplay trailers you can see below.



