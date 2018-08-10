You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Doom’ and ‘Rage’ Now On Xbox Game Pass

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday.

2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world. The upcoming “Rage 2” is set for 2019 release.

Doom,” released in 2016, is a reboot of the franchise, which originally started in 1993. QuakeCon also revealed new details on the upcoming “Doom Eternal,” which its developers are calling a “pure, unfiltered, action FPS experience.”

An Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 monthly and gives users new games to play each month— “over one hundred” Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available, according to the Xbox official website (though we haven’t counted).

If you’re not into subscriptions (or Xbox), both “Doom” and “Rage” are available at discounted prices on various platforms now. You can snag “Doom” for $10 on Steam, and “Rage” is also currently available for $2.49. “Fallout 4 GOTY Edition” and “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider” are also 50% off in the new sale.

You can find more of the Bethesda games available on sale now for up to 75% right here. If Green Man Gaming is your platform of choice, make sure to get an extra 15% off (available today only) by using the code “EXTRA15.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • 'Doom' and 'Rage' Now On Xbox

    'Doom' and 'Rage' Now On Xbox Game Pass

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • This "Resident Evil 2 Remake" Keyboard

    This 'Resident Evil 2 Remake' Keyboard Is The Game's Priciest Promotional Item Yet

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • Grab Bethesda Titles Up To 75%

    Bethesda Titles Are Up to 75% Off During QuakeCon Sale

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • New ‘Rage 2’ Gameplay Brings Back Wingstick, Showcases Terrain and Enemies

    New 'Rage 2' Gameplay Brings Back Wingstick, Showcases Terrain and Enemies

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • New 'Doom Eternal' Details, Gameplay Footage

    New 'Doom Eternal' Details, Gameplay Footage From QuakeCon 2018

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are

    Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are Here to Stay

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

  • Escalation Studios Is Now Bethesda Game

    Escalation Studios Is Now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

    Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda  games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday. 2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad