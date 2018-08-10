‘Doom’ and ‘Rage’ Now On Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have two more games to play, and those not yet subscribed have two more reasons to try it out: “Doom” and “Rage” have just been added. The two Bethesda games’ availability for Game Pass users was announced during the keynote presentation at QuakeCon on Friday.

2011’s “Rage” is a first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world. The upcoming “Rage 2” is set for 2019 release.

“Doom,” released in 2016, is a reboot of the franchise, which originally started in 1993. QuakeCon also revealed new details on the upcoming “Doom Eternal,” which its developers are calling a “pure, unfiltered, action FPS experience.”

An Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 monthly and gives users new games to play each month— “over one hundred” Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available, according to the Xbox official website (though we haven’t counted).

If you’re not into subscriptions (or Xbox), both “Doom” and “Rage” are available at discounted prices on various platforms now. You can snag “Doom” for $10 on Steam, and “Rage” is also currently available for $2.49. “Fallout 4 GOTY Edition” and “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider” are also 50% off in the new sale.

You can find more of the Bethesda games available on sale now for up to 75% right here. If Green Man Gaming is your platform of choice, make sure to get an extra 15% off (available today only) by using the code “EXTRA15.”