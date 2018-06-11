‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ Donkey Kong DLC Hits This Month

In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC.

The downloadable content arrives on June 26.

The new content delivers an entirely new Donkey Kong adventure to the popular turn-based Nintendo Switch strategy game. The story has players embark in an epic battle against a vengeful Rabbid Kong who uses his new powers to take over a mysterious island. Donkey Kong, Rabbid Peach, and a moody new Rabbid hero, Rabbid Cranky, will team up on a journey across four brand-new environments.