You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ Donkey Kong DLC Hits This Month

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC.

The downloadable content arrives on June 26.

The new content delivers an entirely new Donkey Kong adventure to the popular turn-based Nintendo Switch strategy game. The story has players embark in an epic battle against a vengeful Rabbid Kong who uses his new powers to take over a mysterious island. Donkey Kong, Rabbid Peach, and a moody new Rabbid hero, Rabbid Cranky, will team up on a journey across four brand-new environments.

More Gaming

  • Star Fox

    'Star Fox' Announced for Inclusion in Ubisoft's 'Starlink'

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall

    E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall 2018

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull

    Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull & Bones' Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey

    'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Donkey Kong DLC Hits This Month

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • The Division 2

    E3 Trailer: 'The Division 2'

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer

    'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Trailer Breakdown

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

  • Trials Rising

    E3: Ubisoft Drops 'Trials Rising' Trailer

    In an afternoon of surprise live musical performances, Ubisoft brought a group of musicians on stage Monday during its E3 press conference to deliver a musical interlude capped with the release date for the anticipated “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Donkey Kong Adventure DLC. The downloadable content arrives on June 26. The new content delivers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad