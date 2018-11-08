Multiple DLC for ‘Final Fantasy XV’ Canceled After Director Departure

Three out of four upcoming installments to “Final Fantasy XV” DLC were canceled, Square Enix announced Wednesday during a special livestream broadcast.

The announcement comes on the heels of game director Hajima Tabata’s departure from Square Enix.

“In regards to my next endeavors and near future, I have a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge after ‘FFXV’,” Tabata stated. “For that reason, I have decided to leave my current position and start my own business in order to achieve my goal.”

Originally, the plan was for four downloadable, extra episodes to be offered, each titled after a different character: Ardyn, Aranea, Luna, and Noctis.

Now it seems that only Ardyn’s episode will see the light of day.

“Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn” is planned for a March 2019 release, with a to-be-announced price for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Square Enix shared some info on “Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades” as well. The new standalone version will include new bosses and other extras, like costumes and weapons, upon its release next month.

“Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades” will release on Dec. 12 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version of “Final Fantasy XV” will receive an update in the future which will give PC gamers access to the new content that console players receive in the standalone version.