DJ Khaled To Perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals

When the Overwatch League Grand Finals take place this week on Jul. 27-28 at the Barclays Center in New York they’ll feature a special performance from DJ Khaled, Blizzard Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

Khaled will play a set before the first match of the day kicks off on Saturday, Jul. 28. It will stream exclusively on Twitch.

There will be other performances during the tournament as well. On Friday, DJ Mick will entertain the audience between breaks in the broadcast. DJ Envy will also perform during breaks on Saturday after opening for Khaled. Meanwhile, David Garibaldi, an artist who speed paints to music, will create his own take on the Overwatch League logo. Blizzard said it will give the artwork away to one lucky fan on Friday.

Additionally, Blizzard created five Spotify playlists for fans to get them in the “Overwatch” mood: Party on the Payload, Playoff Feels, Cool Down, OWL Around the World, and Overtime.

The Grand Finals will see the Philadelphia Fusion and the London Spitfire compete to win the league’s inaugural championship, the Overwatch League trophy, and a share of the $1.4 million prize pool. They will play a best-of-three series, with the winner being the first team to win two best-of-five matches. The first match starts at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Fans can watch the Grand Finals at the following times:

Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. EDT– Live on ESPN and Disney XD

Saturday, July 28 at 4:30 p.m. EDT July 28 — Live on ESPN3 and Disney XD

Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m. EDT — Re-air on ESPN2

Sunday, July 29 at 3 p.m. EDT — Recap show on ABC and ESPN3